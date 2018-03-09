Today's Top Stories
Don't Worry, Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex in Forever Either

"Dick is dangerous."

If you're frustrated by your own sex life, you've got a pal in Jennifer Lawrence. In a recent interview, the actress was even more candid than usual, saying she hasn't had sex in a while and is scared of getting an STI.

"I always talk like I want dick, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends," she said. "I talk like I like it, but I don't really do it."

And sex with the randoms who lurk on Tinder also seems out of the question: "I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. Dick is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am."

Truer words to that whole "dick is dangerous" thing. And speaking of boyfriends, Lawrence recently ended a relationship with Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, and is officially ready to date. "I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time," she said. "I would like to have a relationship, you know—it’s hard out there!"

Again, TRUER WORDS.

