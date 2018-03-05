Jennifer Lawrence Continues Her Struggle Streak at the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence has a rich history of struggling at the Oscars. In 2013 she nearly face-planted whilst making her way to the stage to accept the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook:
Then in 2014, she tripped again, nearly taking someone down with her:
And this year, she TEMPTED FATE by inexplicably climbing over seats to get to her row...or something.
This is what I look like at a sporting event, wine in hand, trying my hardest not to spill:
She knows how risky this risky business this is:
MADE IT!
*Adjusts dress in casual, ladylike fashion*
TAKE THAT HATERS!
WHEEE!
"See, there was nothing to be worried about!"
"Yeah, I totally almost fell, but don't tell anyone."