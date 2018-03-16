Today's Top Stories
1
Inside the Wild Life of a Royal Correspondent
2
Group Chats Are The Worst
3
Everything to Know About 'Outlander' Season 4
4
How to Make a Denim Jacket Your Spring Uniform
5
What It's Like to Die Online

Jennifer Garner Wants to Punch Her Oscars Meme in the Face

She opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about going viral... but what was she thinking about in the infamous clip?

Jennifer Garner Wants to Punch Her Oscars Meme in the Face
Getty Images

Jennifer Garner knows that you've seen the meme of her realizing something at the Oscars. And while she clearly doesn't love the fact that her face went viral, she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what exactly was going on with her face at the Oscars.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Garner revealed that she doesn't usually look at herself on the internet, but that the viral meme was everywhere. She revealed, "I started getting texts as you can imagine, people saying, 'What were you thinking? What was happening?' And I try really hard not to see myself online but she’s a little unavoidable."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But as for what she was actually thinking about, Garner doesn't even know. She told Degeneres:

"I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing. I have no control over this. What am I doing? I wanna just punch her in the face. I wish I had a better story about it!"

So there you have it. Jennifer Garner wants to punch herself in the face. Which seems pretty harsh considering how much people adore that meme.

But sadly, Garner literally has no clue what she was thinking about. Which leaves us with the possibilities she revealed in her Snapchat response to the now classic moment:

1. "Congrats to Shape of Water...maybe I should date a fish."

2. "Hey Jimmy Kimmel what's in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3. "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Alicia Vikander Is Up for the Challenge
Blake Lively Disney Princess Blake Lively Campaigns to be Next Disney Princess
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ellen DeGeneres Poses as Kim K's Surrogate
selena-gomez-unfollow-instagram Selena Gomez Just Unfollowed Almost Everyone
Rihanna Responds to Offensive Chris Brown Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Strict' About Stormi
How You Can Get an Invite to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle kidnapped Meghan Markle Was Kidnapped for Her Royal Training
Good American Good Mama Khloe Kardashain Khloé Kardashian Poses Topless for Good American
46 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean