Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively So Hard in 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

He is brutal!

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds can't stop trolling his wife, Blake Lively, and here's the proof. In the latest Deadpool 2 trailer, Reynolds can't resist an opportunity to lampoon his wife and her career, and he trolls her hard.

Towards the end of the trailer, in character as Deadpool, Reynolds says, "Doing the right thing is messy, but if you wanna fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty. And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography."

That's right, Reynolds just name-dropped one of his wife's most famous roles in his expletive-ridden superhero movie. Now, that's true love:

Reynolds and Lively have a long and important history of trolling one another on social media. Famously, in 2017, Reynolds wished his wife a happy birthday by cropping her out of a photo. Lively returned the favor, by sharing a photo of her husband with Ryan Gosling, cropped so as to focus on The Notebook star instead of her beloved.

Lively and Reynolds co-starred together in 2010's Green Lantern, while they were both with other people. Following Reynolds' divorce from Scarlett Johansson, rumors he was dating Lively began towards the end of 2011, when she was spotted leaving his apartment, according to Grazia.

In September 2014, Lively told Marie Claire:

"We've never gone a week without seeing each other. There's no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out. He's my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing."

And long may the trolling continue.

