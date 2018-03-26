Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Family Brutally Shut Down on Live TV Over Wedding Invites

"When did you last see her?"

In an extremely awkward interview on live TV this morning in the UK, two of Meghan Markle's estranged family members expressed regret that they weren't invited to the royal wedding. Unfortunately for them, the host wasn't having any of their sob story though, and brutally shut down their claims.

Royal Wedding Invitation Comparison
Tracey Dooley, who used to be married to Markle's brother, and Tracey's son Tyler, appeared on British breakfast news show, Good Morning Britain, to discuss the forthcoming royal wedding. Tyler revealed to the hosts, "We've been here from the beginning, her whole life, just always rooting her on and supporting her."

However, trouble began when his mom, Tracey said, "I don't think we are going to get the invitations–and that's fine. We're okay with that. We're still supporting her on. We're so proud of her."

Not holding back, the male host asked them, "When did you last see her?"

An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship
An Obsessive Timeline of Harry and Meghan
Tyler claimed, "I talked to her probably about three years ago." But Tracey's answer wasn't as well received, when she revealed that she hadn't spoken to Markle in around twenty years.

The host's response was typically brutal, as he said, "Well, then it doesn't seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it? I mean, if it's twenty years, you're pretty much on the fringes, aren't you, of the family, to be honest?"

Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding cake
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake
Despite being shut down on live TV, Tracey revealed that Markle's father was preparing to walk her down the aisle. She said, "The arrangements are being made I think. I don't think he's waiting for an invitation because I'm sure they already have the plans in place. From me talking to him, he's very excited to be a part of it."

Whether or not they still speak to Markle, Tracey and Tyler claimed to be proud to her: "This is a fairytale come true for so many people."

