Leonardo DiCaprio Has a New 20-Year-Old Girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio, man of many women, reportedly has a new girlfriend. The actor has been spotted with—surprise!—a model on his arm, literally. Leo, 44, and Argentinian model Camila Morrone were photographed leaving breakfast in Hollywood elbow-in-elbow yesterday.

Reports that the two were "hooking up" first surfaced in December, and the relationship was said to be casual—but that is evidently no longer the case: Leo was photographed carrying a doggy bag. Yes. Things are serious.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Camila Getty Images

Initial reports also stated that the two were just family friends. According to US Weekly: "a source close to Morrone counters that she and the Wolf of Wall Street actor are just family friends who have known each other more than 10 years as Morrone’s mom, Lucila Sola, is dating DiCaprio’s friend Al Pacino."

Which is all well and good, but Morrone is 20—10 years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio would have been 34 and she would have been Ten. Years. Old.

Yep.

Your Boo Boo's last relationship ended in May of 2017: Leo dated Sports Illustrated model (and Camila Morrone lookalike) Nina Agdal, now 26, for more than a year. "They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course. It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends," a source told US Weekly at the time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The actor has, of course, dated many other famous women: Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, and Kelly Rohrbach are just a few of the blondes Leo has had relationships with in the past.

Let's see if Leo and Morrone make things official with a Citi Bike.