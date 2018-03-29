Today's Top Stories
1
5 Last-Minute Easter Outfit Ideas You'll Love
2
'Dawson's Creek' Had the Best Love Triangle
3
Markle's Relatives to Be Wedding Correspondents
4
A Huge H&M Sale Might Be Coming
5
6 Best Waterproof Mascaras You'll Want to Use

Leonardo DiCaprio Has a New 20-Year-Old Girlfriend

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio
Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio, man of many women, reportedly has a new girlfriend. The actor has been spotted with—surprise!—a model on his arm, literally. Leo, 44, and Argentinian model Camila Morrone were photographed leaving breakfast in Hollywood elbow-in-elbow yesterday.

Reports that the two were "hooking up" first surfaced in December, and the relationship was said to be casual—but that is evidently no longer the case: Leo was photographed carrying a doggy bag. Yes. Things are serious.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Camila
Getty Images

Initial reports also stated that the two were just family friends. According to US Weekly: "a source close to Morrone counters that she and the Wolf of Wall Street actor are just family friends who have known each other more than 10 years as Morrone’s mom, Lucila Sola, is dating DiCaprio’s friend Al Pacino."

Which is all well and good, but Morrone is 20—10 years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio would have been 34 and she would have been Ten. Years. Old.

Yep.

Your Boo Boo's last relationship ended in May of 2017: Leo dated Sports Illustrated model (and Camila Morrone lookalike) Nina Agdal, now 26, for more than a year. "They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course. It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends," a source told US Weekly at the time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The actor has, of course, dated many other famous women: Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, and Kelly Rohrbach are just a few of the blondes Leo has had relationships with in the past.

Let's see if Leo and Morrone make things official with a Citi Bike.

Related Story
Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
New Royal Baby's Title
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Tobias Menzies to Play Prince Philip in The Crown
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Harry and Meghan Be Godparents?
Kris Jenner Rumored to "Hate Stormi's Name"
Meghan Markle Won Over Prince Philip
Markle's Relatives to Be Wedding Correspondents
'Dawson's Creek' Had the Best Love Triangle
Meghan Markle's Wedding in 'Suits'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Was Almost Run Over in NYC