Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Just Went on the Ultimate Double Date With Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Fresh from crazy rumors that their marriage is in trouble, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds proved that their relationship is just fine, by going on a double date with their besties, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Blunt and Krasinski were, of course, celebrating the premiere of their new movie, A Quiet Place, in New York last night. So they enlisted the support of their regular double date buddies, Lively and Reynolds.



The foursome were previously spotted out together looking devastatingly chic attending an event at the Guggenheim on March 22, 2018:

Clearly, Reynolds and Lively, and Krasinski and Blunt, are members of a club for super-successful Hollywood couples. (A club we can only dream of!) Posing on the red carpet, both Lively and Blunt looked besotted with their respective significant others:

This weekend, Reynolds responded to reports that his marriage to Lively was in trouble. An "insider" had allegedly told IB Times, "The past few years, Ryan's been working out of town while Blake stays home with the kids. The distance between them has taken its toll." The gossip site tweeted, "Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time'" together. But the actor wasn't about to miss an opportunity to troll his wife.



Reynolds' response to this report was as iconic as you'd expect: "I wish. I could use a little 'me time'."

But as photos of Reynolds gazing adoringly at Lively attest, the Deadpool actor is still incredibly smitten with his wife, thank you very much.