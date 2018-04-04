Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's New Green Lipstick Is Getting Savagely Dragged on Twitter

"I’m sorry, but I’m not paying $29 for diarrhea lips."

Instagram

Yesterday, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner announced she was adding four new colors to her lip kit collection, and the internet had a lot to say about them—specifically about the army-green shade, named Ironic.

After Kylie Cosmetics shared a video of the new color on Instagram, followers immediately took to the comments section, comparing the moss-green shade to "pea soup" and "Stormi's diaper." Or, as one user put it, "I’m sorry, but I’m not paying $29 for diarrhea lips."

IRONIC 💚 #April10 KylieCosmetics.com

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

First of all, let's leave the baby out of it. Sure, she may have created an entire new makeup collection inspired by her daughter, but I think it's safe to say that Kylie was simply creating a unique shade that she felt would look good on some—albeit a small, small selection—of people.

But just try convincing Twitter of that.

Love it or hate it, the shade is coming for you on April 10 at Kylie Cosmetics. Get ready, folks.

