Kylie Jenner's New Green Lipstick Is Getting Savagely Dragged on Twitter

Yesterday, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner announced she was adding four new colors to her lip kit collection, and the internet had a lot to say about them—specifically about the army-green shade, named Ironic.
After Kylie Cosmetics shared a video of the new color on Instagram, followers immediately took to the comments section, comparing the moss-green shade to "pea soup" and "Stormi's diaper." Or, as one user put it, "I’m sorry, but I’m not paying $29 for diarrhea lips."
First of all, let's leave the baby out of it. Sure, she may have created an entire new makeup collection inspired by her daughter, but I think it's safe to say that Kylie was simply creating a unique shade that she felt would look good on some—albeit a small, small selection—of people.
But just try convincing Twitter of that.
Love it or hate it, the shade is coming for you on April 10 at Kylie Cosmetics. Get ready, folks.