Who Is Evan Rachel Woods' Ex, Zach Villa?

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiancé, Zach Villa, split in September 2017 after confirming their engagement in January of the same year. Here's what you need to know about the Westworld star's ex.

They met in 2015.

The couple met when they performed together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles back in 2015.

They were in a band together.

After working together in the John Hughes-themed show, Wood and Villa teamed up for another project, starting an electro-pop duo named Rebel and a Basketcase.

He's a self-taught musician.

According to Rebel and a Basketcase's website, Villa is a self-taught "multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter." The impressive list of instruments he can play includes the guitar, bass, keyboards, and drums.

He has other experience in music.

Villa's background in the music industry extends well beyond his collaborations with Wood. He has sung with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and served as the frontman for the L.A.-based band Cylvia. He also starred in a musical web series called Dan Is Dead alongside Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell.

He went to Julliard.

Villa trained as an actor at Juilliard, which is also where he explored his interest in songwriting. His acting credits include the FOX animated series Bordertown, and the movies As You Like It and Honeyglue.



They wore matching engagement rings.

The couple subtly announced their engagement to the world at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild awards when they turned up wearing matching silver engagement rings (and complimentary suits).