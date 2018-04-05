Why Everyone Thinks Erdem Is Designing Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry is just six weeks away, which has us driving ourselves batty over when she'll finally say yes to the dress.

Sadly, Randy and his team at Kleinfelds will probably have nothing to do with Meghan's dress-picking process (although there is definitely an alternate universe where she's marrying a fellow USA star and 100 percent appearing as a celebrity guest on Say Yes). Or, not that sadly considering the options available to Meghan as a future duchess.

With the exception of the guest list, Meghan's dress has been the most highly-anticipated reveal of the royal wedding—and all signs point to Erdem, the British fashion house run by the Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralıoğlu.

Why do we believe that Erdem has snagged the coveted design job, you ask. Well, for starters, they recently announced that they are bringing their public relations operations in-house, hiring new PR manager Kathryn Lo, according to Diary Directory. The decision to staff-up on the PR front in favor of outsourcing to agencies suggests something big (and very hush hush) might be on the horizon.

Future SIL, Kate, wore Erdem earlier this year.

Staffing changes aside, experts have been pointing to Erdem as a favorite option for Meghan's wedding look for a while now. The designer has established ties with the royal family (Kate has worn Erdem on multiple occasions, notably during her royal visit to Sweden and Norway in January) and the company's connection to both the UK and Canada honor Meghan's new home and Toronto, where she lived while filming Suits.

Erdem certainly seems like a perfect fit, but we won't really know who is designing Meghan's wedding dress until she walks down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on May 19.