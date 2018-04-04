This Is How Meghan Markle Plans to Honor Princess Diana on Her Wedding Day

When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle next month at her wedding to Prince Harry, she plans to honor the late Princess Diana in an important way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Following the announcement that Markle and Prince Harry have selected their wedding flowers, it's now been revealed that, amongst their selection, is a very special tribute to Prince Harry's mother.

According to ELLE UK, Markle's wedding bouquet "will be made up of white garden roses to symbolize" Princess Diana. London-based florist Philippa Craddock will create the floral displays for the royal wedding, as announced by Kensington Palace.

The Sun also reports that Prince Harry and Markle's flower "designs will feature white garden roses in memory of Princess Diana."

The White Garden at Kensington Palace is, of course, completely white, and its head gardener told Country Living in August 2017:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Diana wore a lot of white and creams. Certain pieces in the exhibition stood out like the famous Elvis dress, as well as some of the photos from the Mario Testino shoot in 1997 where she wore cream. The whole feel of the exhibition, those photos and the dresses was quite radiant and the feeling was quite uplifting which is what we wanted the garden to be."

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Markle's engagement photo call took place in the Sunken Garden, where the White Garden is based, at Kensington Palace, so it's fitting that their wedding arrangements will draw inspiration from one of Princess Diana's favorite places.

In her first TV interview with Prince Harry, following their engagement, Markle revealed, "It's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us."