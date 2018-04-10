Seth Meyers' Wife Gave Birth in The Lobby of Their Apartment Building

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe welcomed their second child, Axel Strahl, on Sunday, but in an unexpected place—the lobby of their apartment. The late-night host revealed on Monday that they didn't quite make it to the hospital.

During his Late Show monologue, Meyers recalled how his first son, Ashe Olsen, now 2, was almost born in an Uber. "Move over that story, because that's so normal compared to what happened yesterday," Meyers said.

It was a typical Sunday—Meyers and and his wife were out at brunch when she started "feeling something."

"We get into the lobby of our building, I've called an Uber, and the Uber is outside," he explained. "We basically get to the steps of our building—we're in the lobby and we're walking out on the steps and my wife says, 'I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming!'"

Within seconds, their second son was born. Meyers goes on to say that his wife "looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants."

Watch him explain the entire dramatic birth story below.

