Jenna Dewan Posted Her First Instagram Since Announcing Her Split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has broken her silence following the announcement of her split from Channing Tatum. The couple, who were married for almost nine years and met on the set of 2006's Step Up, announced their decision to separate in a joint statement released to People as well as on Instagram.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.

Jenna and Channing released their statement on April 2 and now, more than a week later, she has finally posted her first post-split Instagram. Behold:

"Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back ❤️💗🙏🏻," she captioned the gorgeous photo of her on the beach.



