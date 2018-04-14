Kylie Jenner Is Channeling a 'Mean Girls' Character at Coachella

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom. You might have thought that happened back in February, when Stormi Webster was born, but it wasn't really official until Friday, when Kylie made a total mom joke on Instagram.
In a post showing off her hot pink hair for Coachella 2018, Kylie finally achieved one hundred percent mom status with the most mom-beloved Mean Girls reference of all time.
"I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom," she captioned the picture of herself in a white tank top and and a waist-length pink wig.
In a second shot from the same day, Kylie shared that she's sporting the Cotton Candy Cream Kylighter for her latest Coachella look.
In Kylie's defense, most regular moms aren't also millionaire beauty moguls with their own television shows and millions of Instagram followers, so the slightly-cringey caption is technically true.