Kylie Jenner Is Channeling a 'Mean Girls' Character at Coachella

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom. You might have thought that happened back in February, when Stormi Webster was born, but it wasn't really official until Friday, when Kylie made a total mom joke on Instagram.

In a post showing off her hot pink hair for Coachella 2018, Kylie finally achieved one hundred percent mom status with the most mom-beloved Mean Girls reference of all time.

"I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom," she captioned the picture of herself in a white tank top and and a waist-length pink wig.

In a second shot from the same day, Kylie shared that she's sporting the Cotton Candy Cream Kylighter for her latest Coachella look.

cotton candy cream kylighter ... 💕 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

In Kylie's defense, most regular moms aren't also millionaire beauty moguls with their own television shows and millions of Instagram followers, so the slightly-cringey caption is technically true.