Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
2
The Best Hairstyles of Royal Weddings Past
3
Weekend Trip Guide to the Hudson Valley
4
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week
5
The Perils of Having an Infamous Name Twin

Kylie Jenner Is Channeling a 'Mean Girls' Character at Coachella

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom. You might have thought that happened back in February, when Stormi Webster was born, but it wasn't really official until Friday, when Kylie made a total mom joke on Instagram.

In a post showing off her hot pink hair for Coachella 2018, Kylie finally achieved one hundred percent mom status with the most mom-beloved Mean Girls reference of all time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom," she captioned the picture of herself in a white tank top and and a waist-length pink wig.

I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In a second shot from the same day, Kylie shared that she's sporting the Cotton Candy Cream Kylighter for her latest Coachella look.

cotton candy cream kylighter ... 💕

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In Kylie's defense, most regular moms aren't also millionaire beauty moguls with their own television shows and millions of Instagram followers, so the slightly-cringey caption is technically true.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian at Herr 20-Year High School Reunion
Cutest Pictures of Luna from Chrissy and John
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hollywood Medium Predicts Khloé Kardashian Drama
Selena Gomez Bought Wine at Target Friday Night
The Weeknd The Weeknd Cried Singing About Selena at Coachella
Zayn Malik Opens Up Split from Gigi Hadid
Will 'KUWTK' Show Khloé Giving Birth?
Watch Madelaine Petsch Transform into Ariel
The Kardashians React to Khloé's Baby's Birth
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Khloé Giving Birth