Watch Beyoncé's History-Making Coachella Set

Saturday night, Beyoncé took the stage at Coachella and made history.

"Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella," she told the crowd, highlighting just how historic her performance was.



“Coachella Thank You for Allowing Me to Be the First Black Women to Headline #Coachella “ Beyonce 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ijRrvp7dCR — #OTRII (@theOTRIITour) April 15, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Bey was originally scheduled to headline the annual Indio, California-based music festival last year, but had to back out unexpectedly on doctor's orders when she was pregnant when twins Rumi and Sir. The singer was devastated to have to back out of the performance and promised to headline the 2018 festival instead.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

The two-hour, 26-song set was nothing short of incredible and entirely worth the wait. Beyoncé apparently spent the extra year she had to work on it making sure that hers would go down as the very best show in Coachella history—because there is a very good chance that it will.

Just look at the setlist, which included highlights from throughout Bey's career, as well as special, featured appearances by her husband Jay-Z, her sister Solange Knowles, and her former Destiny's Child bandmates:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. Crazy in Love

2. Freedom

3. Formation

4. Sorry / Me, Myself and I / Kitty Kat

5. Bow Down / I Been on

6. Drunk in Love

7. Diva

8. Flawless

9. Top Off

10. 7/11

11. Don’t Hurt Yourself

12. I Care

13. Partition

14. Yoncé

15. Mi Gente

16. Baby Boy / You Don’t Love Me

17. Hold Up / Countdown

18. Check on It

19. Déjà Vu (with Jay-Z)

20. Run the World (Girls)

21. Lose My Breath (with Destiny’s Child)

22. Say My Name (with Destiny’s Child)

23. Soldier (with Destiny’s Child)

24. Get Me Bodied (with Solange Knowles)

25. Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

26. Love on Top



If you missed the live-stream of Queen Bey ruling over her Coachella kingdom (or just want to relive it, which, understandable), catch up on the highlights below:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below