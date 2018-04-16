Kanye West Is Back on Twitter

In May 2017, Kanye West mysteriously disappeared from Twitter and Instagram and has kept a relatively low public profile ever since (at least compared to his life pre-social media break). On Sunday night, the rapper returned to Twitter, posting a series of tweets to mark his return.

His first tweet back after almost a year of Twitter silence? A picture of his favorite Saint Pablo tee.

My favorite Saint Pablo Tee pic.twitter.com/9Zt7vkqXIl — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Next, Kanye invited his fans to a caption contest:

His third tweet back was especially interesting though. The rapper shared a picture of himself and sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom. "[M]y favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together," he wrote along with the picture.

Could this be a subtle reference to the drama between Khloé and her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson?

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Kanye then mused about consciousness, as you do:

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

Kanye also shared some mock-ups of shoe designs:

early 350 photoshop I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her pic.twitter.com/gjOT1wbgPK — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

still working to get these right pic.twitter.com/sgJgAbJa3W — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

And some potential designs for a new neck tattoo of his son Saint West's name. Option one was designed by an unnamed friend in a wavy font.

I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me pic.twitter.com/io0HUEDuWi — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

Option two is simpler and features only Saint's first name.

Welcome back to Twitter, Kanye.