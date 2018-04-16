Kylie Jenner Debuts Blue Hair at Coachella

Kylie Jenner has debuted her second and third jaw-dropping beauty looks for Coachella 2018. Both feature the reality star and beauty mogul sporting blue hair. In the first, shared Sunday afternoon, Kylie wears a short blue wig and a short black, strapless bodysuit.

"'I could buy designer but this @FashionNova fit' 🎶," she captioned the dreamy picture.

On Sunday night, Kylie also shared two new snaps of herself sporting a long blue wig at the Indio, California music festival. In addition to being longer, Kylie's hair in these pictures appears lighter, a shade she compares to a favorite pair of jeans.

"denim blue 🆗," she captioned the first picture. OK, indeed, Kylie.

She followed up the post with a captionless second picture that showed off just how long the wig was—waist-length. In the picture, she also wore a white crop top and blue jeans.

This isn't the first time Kylie has gone blue for Coachella. She wore a bright blue wig to the festival in 2015:

On Friday and Saturday, Kylie shared pictures of her first Coachella look—a very long, hot pink wig that she described in an Instagram caption as making her a "cool mom."

Kylie paired the hair with a shiny, tan jacket and pants and a white crop top for a very Kardashian take on Coachella festival style.

The neon, highlighter pink hair glowed in the dark, popping incredibly under the blacklight in a later picture Kylie shared.

Kylie is at the annual festival with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.