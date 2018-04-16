Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Blue Hair at Coachella

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has debuted her second and third jaw-dropping beauty looks for Coachella 2018. Both feature the reality star and beauty mogul sporting blue hair. In the first, shared Sunday afternoon, Kylie wears a short blue wig and a short black, strapless bodysuit.

“I could buy designer but this @FashionNova fit” 🎶

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

"'I could buy designer but this @FashionNova fit' 🎶," she captioned the dreamy picture.

On Sunday night, Kylie also shared two new snaps of herself sporting a long blue wig at the Indio, California music festival. In addition to being longer, Kylie's hair in these pictures appears lighter, a shade she compares to a favorite pair of jeans.

"denim blue 🆗," she captioned the first picture. OK, indeed, Kylie.

denim blue 🆗

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She followed up the post with a captionless second picture that showed off just how long the wig was—waist-length. In the picture, she also wore a white crop top and blue jeans.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This isn't the first time Kylie has gone blue for Coachella. She wore a bright blue wig to the festival in 2015:

Getty Images
On Friday and Saturday, Kylie shared pictures of her first Coachella look—a very long, hot pink wig that she described in an Instagram caption as making her a "cool mom."

I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

cotton candy cream kylighter ... 💕

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie paired the hair with a shiny, tan jacket and pants and a white crop top for a very Kardashian take on Coachella festival style.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The neon, highlighter pink hair glowed in the dark, popping incredibly under the blacklight in a later picture Kylie shared.

👾

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie is at the annual festival with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

