Kylie Jenner Showed Off Abs and Glow-in-the-Dark Hair at Coachella

Kylie Jenner is maintaining her Coachella streak like a pro. The reality star and beauty mogul is a regular at the annual festival and took a break from playing full-time mom to baby Stormi to attend this year's event (which, considering it was #BeyChella, is totally fair).

Friday, Kylie kicked off Coachella 2018 by channeling Amy Poehler's iconic Mean Girls mom(in her Instagram caption, at least) and showing off a bright pink wig for the festival.

I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Later, Kylie showed off her first Coachella ensemble of the year, a shiny tan jacked and pants with a with a white crop top.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie also shared a picture of her hot pink hair under a blacklight and the glow was nothing short of incredible.

👾

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And, yes, that is Travis Scott sitting with Kylie in the dreamy blue-tinged blacklight pic. The couple stepped out for the festival, which also doubles as essentially their one-year anniversary celebration. They were first linked when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in 2017.

The new parents were also spotted at not one, but two Coachella parties on Saturday night, People reports. Kylie and Travis attended TAO X Revolve Desert Nights party, which was apparently an exclusive invite-only shindig at a secret location, and then later showed up at the BMWi presents the Poppy pop up. The Poppy pop up was an important stop since it was held to celebrate the new Kourt X Kylie makeup collection that Kylie and big sister Kourtney Kardashian are launching together.

