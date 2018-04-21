Meghan Markle Wears a Cape for the Queen's Birthday

What do you get for the beloved monarch who has everything? How about a star-studded concert? That could work. And that's exactly what London is doing for its own beloved monarch/birthday girl, Queen Elizabeth II.
Tonight, in honor of the Queen's 92nd birthday, Royal Albert Hall in London hosted a massive concert event. Takeaway: Queens don't do low-key birthdays, in case you were wondering:
While the very-pregnant, due-any-day-now Kate Middleton was, understandably, not able to make it, Elizabeth's grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry made a point of coming out for the big night. Also in attendance? Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, who is clearly already a part of the royal family, even though her wedding is still close to a month away.
In pictures posted to Twitter by Kensington Palace, the Queen can be seen wearing a spectacular gold dress.
Meghan, on the other hand, opted for a look that managed to perfectly straddle the line between demure and daring. The navy blue, crew neck dress by English fashion designer Stella McCartney. The daring part? The dress has a cape. Meghan completed the look with navy, suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and a Leo Zodiac clutch by Naeem Khan.
According to a post on Kensington Palace's Instagram Stories (what a very 2018 sentence), Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, also joined the Queen at her birthday concert, making it a true family affair.
The concert boasted performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Sting and Shaggy. Only the best for Her Majesty.
For those not lucky enough to secure tickets to watch the concert live, the event is being broadcast live on @BBCOne and @BBCRadio2.