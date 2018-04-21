Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Wears a Cape for the Queen's Birthday

Getty Images

What do you get for the beloved monarch who has everything? How about a star-studded concert? That could work. And that's exactly what London is doing for its own beloved monarch/birthday girl, Queen Elizabeth II.

Tonight, in honor of the Queen's 92nd birthday, Royal Albert Hall in London hosted a massive concert event. Takeaway: Queens don't do low-key birthdays, in case you were wondering:

Getty Images

While the very-pregnant, due-any-day-now Kate Middleton was, understandably, not able to make it, Elizabeth's grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry made a point of coming out for the big night. Also in attendance? Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, who is clearly already a part of the royal family, even though her wedding is still close to a month away.

In pictures posted to Twitter by Kensington Palace, the Queen can be seen wearing a spectacular gold dress.

Getty Images

Meghan, on the other hand, opted for a look that managed to perfectly straddle the line between demure and daring. The navy blue, crew neck dress by English fashion designer Stella McCartney. The daring part? The dress has a cape. Meghan completed the look with navy, suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and a Leo Zodiac clutch by Naeem Khan.

Getty Images
Getty Images
According to a post on Kensington Palace's Instagram Stories (what a very 2018 sentence), Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, also joined the Queen at her birthday concert, making it a true family affair.

Instagram

The concert boasted performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Sting and Shaggy. Only the best for Her Majesty.

Getty Images

For those not lucky enough to secure tickets to watch the concert live, the event is being broadcast live on and .

