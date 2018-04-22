Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Pregnant!!

Kate Middleton is just days away (or, maybe even a day away) from giving birth to her third baby, and according to reports, her sister, Pippa Middleton, is also expecting her first baby!

The Sunday Express reports that Pippa has shared the news that she is expecting her first child with husband, James Matthews, with friends and family. The Duchess of Cambridge “could not have been more delighted” about the news, a source told the Express.



"When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed," the source said. They added that the news "provided some much-needed happiness."



According to a report in the Sun on Sunday, Pippa and James recently started telling family and friends the good news after her 12-week scan. If true, these reports indicate that Pippa is a little more than three months into her pregnancy. Assuming the reports and timeline are accurate, Pippa would be due in the fall, likely in October.



Pippa and James married on May 20, 2017 at St. Mark's Church. The couple were first linked romantically in 2012, but their relationship was short-lived. In October 2015, reports surfaced that the couple had reconciled and, by summer of 2016, they had announced their engagement.

"James [Matthews] has always been on the scene. He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa," A source revealed to E! days before Pippa and James' wedding." They have always had insane chemistry, but Pippa was always in a relationship."

