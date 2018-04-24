Today's Top Stories
1
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
2
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
3
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
4
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
5
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Pippa Middleton Meets the Newborn Prince

Royal baby watch continues.

Getty Images

Just one day after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a baby boy, family and friends are sharing sweet messages—like this tweet from Kate and Wills' alma mater, or this adorable Instagram post from Michelle Obama—and are heading to Kensington Palace to visit the new prince.

Kate's sister, the newly pregnant, Pippa Middleton, was spotted exiting the palace this afternoon in an all-pink ensemble (hopefully she knew it was a boy!), after reportedly spending two hours with the newborn.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Daily Mail reporter, Rebecca English tweeted: "Pippa Middleton has left Kensington Palace in a baby pink coat, pink turtle neck, and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. She smiled broadly for photographers after meeting her nephew for the first time. "

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It seems she is one of the first to have visited the newest addition to the royal family, but others have shared their messages for Kate and Wills.

This morning Prince Charles made a statement: “We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

More family is sure to visit throughout the day. Now, we're just waiting to hear this little tot's name.

Getty Images
Related Stories
Kate Middleton Nods to Princess Diana
Why Meghan Markle Wasn't on the Baby Announcement

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The New Royal Baby's Net Worth
Why Meghan Markle Wasn't on the Baby Announcement
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Michelle Obama Congratulates Kate Middleton
Kate and William's Alma Mater Sends Baby Congrats
Princess Charlotte Has Her Royal Wave Down
See What Kate Middleton Wore to Leave the Hospital
Here's Your First Look at Royal Baby 3
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle's Uncle Not Invited to Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby #3