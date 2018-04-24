Just one day after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a baby boy, family and friends are sharing sweet messages—like this tweet from Kate and Wills' alma mater, or this adorable Instagram post from Michelle Obama—and are heading to Kensington Palace to visit the new prince.

Kate's sister, the newly pregnant, Pippa Middleton, was spotted exiting the palace this afternoon in an all-pink ensemble (hopefully she knew it was a boy!), after reportedly spending two hours with the newborn.

Daily Mail reporter, Rebecca English tweeted: "Pippa Middleton has left Kensington Palace in a baby pink coat, pink turtle neck, and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. She smiled broadly for photographers after meeting her nephew for the first time. #royalbaby"



It seems she is one of the first to have visited the newest addition to the royal family, but others have shared their messages for Kate and Wills.

This morning Prince Charles made a statement: “We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

STATEMENT FROM THE PRINCE OF WALES FOLLOWING THE BIRTH OF HIS GRANDCHILD



More family is sure to visit throughout the day. Now, we're just waiting to hear this little tot's name.