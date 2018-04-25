Meghan Markle and Prince William Shared the Sweetest Greeting at the Anzac Day Services

Meghan Markle pulled off a wardrobe change before attending her second Anzac Day event. First, Meghan went for a Carmen Sandiego-esque look at a special service at dawn in Hyde Park, choosing a wide-brim hat and gorgeous jacket.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Today, on #AnzacDay Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women at the Dawn Service in London alongside @NZinUK and @AusHouseLondon," Kensington Palace tweeted along with a picture of Harry and Meghan at the dawn service.

Today, on #AnzacDay Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women at the Dawn Service in London alongside @NZinUK and @AusHouseLondon pic.twitter.com/ewpNibiqtA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

Now, she's attending a second commemoration service at Westminster Abbey in a whole new look. This time around, she appears to be channeling Jackie O in a two-piece cropped bespoke suit paired with a matching black fascinator.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The afternoon service also saw Meghan publicly greeting Prince William for the first time since he and wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday.

Getty Images

Will and Meghan clearly already have the close, comfortable rapport of family. They sweetly said hello with a kiss on the cheek and a gentle shoulder squeeze (and, presumably, some congratulations from Meghan, and baby prince updates from Will).

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Harry, however, seemed too focused on the day's events to get in on the affection.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The royals (and royal-to-be, Meghan) are appearing publicly in honor of Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand commemorating those lost in war or who sacrificed their lives for their country. The remembrance day has been celebrated in London on April 25 every year since 1916.

The event also marks William's first royal engagement since welcoming his third child—just two days after the birth. Clearly, royals don't get paternity leave.