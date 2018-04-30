Aidy Bryant Married Her Longtime Boyfriend in a Surprise Wedding

Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant and her longtime boyfriend, comedy writer Conner O'Malley, officially tied the knot over the weekend. The comedian shared the news in an Instagram photo of them walking down the aisle, presumably after the ceremony took place at New York’s Wythe Hotel.

According to People, her SNL co-stars Michael Che, Mike O'Brien, and Kate McKinnon attended the ceremony. Che re-grammed Bryant's photo in his own congratulatory post on his Instagram story on Monday.

“Aidy was a blushing bride. She was smiling from ear to ear all day,” a source close to Bryant told People. “She and Conner are an adorable couple. Laughter is a key part of their relationship and something that binds this group together, so there was a lot of that throughout. Everyone there in attendance were just so happy for the two of them. The entire day was really a joy. From the weather to the food to her gorgeous dress, it was all perfect.”



Bryant announced her engagement more than a year ago on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that at first she thought O'Malley was joking because the proposal took place one night after work—not at a fancy dinner or on a special trip.

"We’ve been together a long time; we’ve been together almost nine years. So, a lot of the shimmer and shine has faded and we’re just living every damn day as best we can," Bryant told Meyers. "We’ve seen each other through a lot. Like, he used to work as a full-blown garbage man—not a joke, just a garbage man. I used to sweep up hair in a barber shop. I mean, we’ve, like, been through it."

Congrats to the newlyweds!