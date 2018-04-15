Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
2
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe
3
The Best Hairstyles of Royal Weddings Past
4
Weekend Trip Guide to the Hudson Valley
5
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week

Gwyneth Paltrow *Might* Have Had a Secret Wedding Last Night in Los Angeles

Splash News

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk reportedly married in a surprise wedding ceremony last night. The star-studded event was officially billed as an engagement party, but many are convinced it was actually a wedding.

Gwyneth arrived in style in a limo and stepped out wearing a gorgeous, floor-length maroon Giambattista Valli gown.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News

She was closely followed by fiancé (/possible husband) Brad Falchuk, who wore a white tux.

Splash News
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Page Six is also reporting that the party might have been a secret wedding, in spite of previous reports hinting at a Hamptons wedding later this year.

The "engagement party" was thrown by Glee creator Ryan Murphy at the Los Angeles Theater in downtown LA, but rumors quickly spread that guests were actually being invited to the couple's wedding.

Splash News

The guest list itself was insane, including a slew of A-list stars and Hollywood heavyweights. Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, and Chelsea Handler were all spotted arriving and the dress code definitely appeared to be black tie.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News
Splash News
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News
Splash News

Gwyneth's mom, Blythe Danner, was also in attendance and was photographed carrying a Monique Lhuillier bridal dress bag, which served as the strongest clue that the so-called engagement party was actually a wedding.

As the Daily Mail reports, Gwyneth's ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, appeared to be notably absent from the event. While it's not inherently strange to exclude your ex from your nuptials, the couple have famously coparented their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, since their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen Shared Pics of Luna's 2nd Birthday
Watch Beyoncé's History-Making Coachella Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Khloé Kardashian Fans Trolling Tristan Thompson
beyonce-coachella-set-destinys-child-reunion-wardrobe-malfunction Beyoncé Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at Coachella
All the Celebrities at Coachella This Year
Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Abs at Coachella
Best Twitter Reactions to Beyoncé's Coachella Set
Adele Showed Her Beyoncé Fandom on Instagram
Blue Ivy Attended Beyoncé's Iconic Coachella Set
Beyoncé Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella