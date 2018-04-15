Gwyneth Paltrow *Might* Have Had a Secret Wedding Last Night in Los Angeles

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk reportedly married in a surprise wedding ceremony last night. The star-studded event was officially billed as an engagement party, but many are convinced it was actually a wedding.

Gwyneth arrived in style in a limo and stepped out wearing a gorgeous, floor-length maroon Giambattista Valli gown.

She was closely followed by fiancé (/possible husband) Brad Falchuk, who wore a white tux.

Page Six is also reporting that the party might have been a secret wedding, in spite of previous reports hinting at a Hamptons wedding later this year.



The "engagement party" was thrown by Glee creator Ryan Murphy at the Los Angeles Theater in downtown LA, but rumors quickly spread that guests were actually being invited to the couple's wedding.

The guest list itself was insane, including a slew of A-list stars and Hollywood heavyweights. Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, and Chelsea Handler were all spotted arriving and the dress code definitely appeared to be black tie.

Gwyneth's mom, Blythe Danner, was also in attendance and was photographed carrying a Monique Lhuillier bridal dress bag, which served as the strongest clue that the so-called engagement party was actually a wedding.

As the Daily Mail reports, Gwyneth's ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, appeared to be notably absent from the event. While it's not inherently strange to exclude your ex from your nuptials, the couple have famously coparented their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, since their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.