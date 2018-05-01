Princess Eugenie and Her Fiancé Just Moved Right Next Door to Harry and Meghan

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Surprise! Harry and Meghan are getting some new neighbors—his cousin Princess Eugenie, 28, and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have moved into Ivy Cottage, right next door to Harry and Meghan. The house is near Harry and Meghan's two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Getty Images

According to People, Princess Eugenie was living in an apartment at St. James’s Palace and moved into Ivy Cottage last month. Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Harry's uncle, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) making Eugenie and Harry first cousins. Coincidentally, Eugenie and her husband are set to wed in October in the very same place as Harry and Meghan at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also in the neighborhood: a number of Queen Elizabeth's cousins. And of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate to you) also reside on the Kensington Palace grounds, along with their ever-growing brood. Might we have videos of Meghan, Harry, Eugenie, and Jack playing tag in the gardens with George, Charlotte, and Baby Louis in our future?