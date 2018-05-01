Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Wolf's Most Brutal WHCD Jokes
2
'Westworld' Season 2 Timelines Guide
3
A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
4
The Best Pics From Our Fresh Faces Party
5
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness

Princess Eugenie and Her Fiancé Just Moved Right Next Door to Harry and Meghan

Fam dinner at Nottingham Cottage?

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Surprise! Harry and Meghan are getting some new neighbors—his cousin Princess Eugenie, 28, and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have moved into Ivy Cottage, right next door to Harry and Meghan. The house is near Harry and Meghan's two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Getty Images

According to People, Princess Eugenie was living in an apartment at St. James’s Palace and moved into Ivy Cottage last month. Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Harry's uncle, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) making Eugenie and Harry first cousins. Coincidentally, Eugenie and her husband are set to wed in October in the very same place as Harry and Meghan at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also in the neighborhood: a number of Queen Elizabeth's cousins. And of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate to you) also reside on the Kensington Palace grounds, along with their ever-growing brood. Might we have videos of Meghan, Harry, Eugenie, and Jack playing tag in the gardens with George, Charlotte, and Baby Louis in our future?

Related Stories
This Might Be Meghan Markle's Wedding Hairstyle
Just 37 Adorable Candid Photos of Will and Kate
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Louis' Birth Certificate Shows Will & Kate's Jobs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Taking Time Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton Helps Meghan Markle's Royal Style
Princess Beatrice on Vacation with Karlie Kloss
Duchess Catherine Kate Middleton Harry Potter Prince Louis' Name Has a Harry Potter Reference
Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Baby Hospital The Meaning Behind the New Prince's Name
James Middleton Who Is James Middleton?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cutest Moments
Royals vs. Kentucky Derby Hats: Can You Tell?
Is the Royal Baby's Name Is Arthur?