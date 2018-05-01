Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Wolf's Most Brutal WHCD Jokes
2
'Westworld' Season 2 Timelines Guide
3
A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
4
The Best Pics From Our Fresh Faces Party
5
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Reveals Prince William and Kate Middleton's Occupations

You're gonna want this job.

Getty Images

Prince Louis was born just eight days ago, and he's already one of the most popular babies of 2018, next to all the Kardashian/Jenner babies, that is. But one thing that sets him apart from all the new little ones is his parents' line of work.

Louis' birth certificate was released today, and under the mother and father's occupations, William and Kate listed "Prince of the United Kingdom" and "Princess of the United Kingdom."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shutterstock

The title Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is typically granted to the sons and grandsons of a reigning monarch—so, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry all hold this title. The title of princess was originally withheld from the wife of a British prince, however, the Queen changed this rule in 2012 to allow Kate to have the title alongside William.

Before marrying into the royal family, Kate worked as an accessory buyer for the British retailer Jigsaw—which is obviously a very different job than being a Princess.

Related Stories
The New Royal Baby's Net Worth
Prince Louis' Name Has a Harry Potter Reference
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Meghan and Harry Have Some New Neighbors
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Taking Time Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton Helps Meghan Markle's Royal Style
Princess Beatrice on Vacation with Karlie Kloss
Duchess Catherine Kate Middleton Harry Potter Prince Louis' Name Has a Harry Potter Reference
Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Baby Hospital The Meaning Behind the New Prince's Name
James Middleton Who Is James Middleton?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cutest Moments
Royals vs. Kentucky Derby Hats: Can You Tell?
Is the Royal Baby's Name Is Arthur?