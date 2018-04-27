Prince Louis' Name Is a Magical Harry Potter Reference

This morning, Kate Middleton and Prince William FINALLY announced the name of their new baby: Louis Arthur Charles. Hooray! There's a lot of meaning behind Prince Louis' name: He shares Louis with his dad and brother and it's also the name of Prince Philip's favorite uncle. Arthur is another name he has in common with William as well as his grandfather, Prince Charles. And then Charles is also, of course, the name of his grandfather.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But the new royal baby also shares his names with another iconic British family: The Weasleys.

Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName https://t.co/vDMPDGU8yh — Pottermore (@pottermore) April 27, 2018

MAGIC.

As Pottermore pointed out (whilst referencing the Deathly Hallows epilogue, which, perfect), the wee prince's names are also Weasley family names. There's Arthur Weasley, Weasley family patriarch; Charlie Weasley, second eldest son and dragon expert; and Louis Weasley, the youngest child of Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes.

YES!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sure, it may not have been intentional (because if they were going for an HP reference that also worked with the royal family, they should have chosen Harry ... or even Henry!), but still, even imaging Kate and Wills as Harry Potter fans...

OH WAIT, I DON'T HAVE TO:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Stupified.