Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Are Live-Hosting the Royal Wedding

Hold on to your fancy hats, because your favorite people, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, are teaming up to make the royal wedding a billion times better (yes, that’s possible).

The SNL alumni are set to host live coverage of the royal wedding on HBO as Cord Hosenbeck, a "celebrated dog breeder" and "motivational speaker," and Tish Cattigan, a "former Ms. Arizona runner-up" and "relationship coach," the same satirical duo that hosted the Rose Parade a few months ago. The special, produced by Funny or Die, will air live on May 19—i.e. the day of the royal wedding, for all you fools who don’t already have a countdown on your calendar—at the crisp, early start time of 7:30 a.m. EST.

In the promo released by HBO, Will Ferrell gets angrily stuck in a phone booth while Molly Shannon breaks character and loses it laughing. But you know what’s better than explaining the joke? Watching the jokes for yourself. Check out the promo, below, and feel free to bone up on all of your royals knowledge with our complete royal wedding breakdown.