Love isn’t dead in Hollywood and we have cute couples like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to thank for that reminder. The couple hit the red carpet together for a screening of Ryan's new film Deadpool 2 in New York City and the cameras captured the two throwing some adorable glances at each other, gazing lovingly into each others eyes, making us feel feelings, etc.

Ryan's sweet side is something we bet his wife sees often as he said to People, "Oh, I’m a little more [sentimental]...I can lay it on pretty thick. I’ve always been sentimental — since I was a kid."

The duo left their two daughters, James, 3, and Inez, 20 months, at home while enjoying the night out together.

For the special occasion, Blake wore a sequined Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit with a bright red sash and Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings—a nod to her husband's character, Deadpool's signature colors. She added a playful touch to her look with a clutch had the phrases "Party Mix" and "Chill Beats" embroidered on the sides. Meanwhile, Ryan went for a simple look, opting for a gray suit with a beige vest underneath.



The last time the couple walked the red carpet together was back in April, when they supported friends John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's new movie A Quiet Place. And just recently, Blake made headlines for unfollowing Ryan on Instagram. But before you panic, it was all a marketing move for her new movie A Simple Favor.

