Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos

Here Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Looking Incredibly Cute at the 'Deadpool 2' Premiere

The cameras captured everything.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Love isn’t dead in Hollywood and we have cute couples like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to thank for that reminder. The couple hit the red carpet together for a screening of Ryan's new film Deadpool 2 in New York City and the cameras captured the two throwing some adorable glances at each other, gazing lovingly into each others eyes, making us feel feelings, etc.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ryan's sweet side is something we bet his wife sees often as he said to People, "Oh, I’m a little more [sentimental]...I can lay it on pretty thick. I’ve always been sentimental — since I was a kid."

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The duo left their two daughters, James, 3, and Inez, 20 months, at home while enjoying the night out together.

For the special occasion, Blake wore a sequined Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit with a bright red sash and Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings—a nod to her husband's character, Deadpool's signature colors. She added a playful touch to her look with a clutch had the phrases "Party Mix" and "Chill Beats" embroidered on the sides. Meanwhile, Ryan went for a simple look, opting for a gray suit with a beige vest underneath.

Getty Images

The last time the couple walked the red carpet together was back in April, when they supported friends John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's new movie A Quiet Place. And just recently, Blake made headlines for unfollowing Ryan on Instagram. But before you panic, it was all a marketing move for her new movie A Simple Favor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Related Stories
Blake Lively Met Gala 2018
Blake Lively Honored Her Family With This Clutch
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Makes Amends With Ryan Reynolds on Insta
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Her Mom to Give Her Away
Thomas Markle Suffering Heart Attack Meghan Markle's Father Checking Into Hospital
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kelvin Hayden  Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden
Ian Somerhalder Shares Nude Portrait of Nikki Reed
Wax Figures These Are the Hottest Celebrity Wax Figures
The Best Billboard Music Award Looks of All Time
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos
See Ryan Reynold Dressed as a Unicorn and Singing
Caitlyn Snubbed Khloé from Her Mother's Day Post
Channing Tatum  Jenna Dewan Channing Tatum Wished Jenna Happy Mother's Day