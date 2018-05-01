Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Wolf's Most Brutal WHCD Jokes
2
'Westworld' Season 2 Timelines Guide
3
A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
4
The Best Pics From Our Fresh Faces Party
5
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness

Blake Lively Unfollows Ryan Reynolds, Deletes all Her Instagrams

But why?!

Blake Lively green suit
Getty Images

Last night, Blake Lively made a dramatic move on Instagram: Like Taylor Swift before her, Blake purged her feed of, well, everything.

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She also unfollowed everyone, including husband (and frequent Insta-comments jokester) Ryan Reynolds. Well, almost everyone—Blake now follows just 28 people, all of whom are named Emily Nelson.

Instagram

So... WHY?

Well, it all relates to the game of Hangman the actress was playing on social media yesterday.

Blake posted multiple Instas (which, of course, have now been deleted) until commenters finally filled in the blanks to solve the game. The answer: "What happened to Emily?"

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A quick trip to Blake's IMDB page explains the game of Hangman and her Instagram purge: The actress is appearing in A Simple Favor alongside Anna Kendrick, out this September. According the IMDB, the movie "centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town."

It all started with.... #ASimpleFavor

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

So, mystery solved: In the same way Taylor Swift cleared out her Instagram to signal that "the old Taylor is dead" before the release of "Reputation," Blake Lively deleted all traces of her social past as a marketing stunt. Effective! Dramatic! But...what will happen to all those great outfit shots?

Related Stories
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness
Ryan Reynolds Responds to Marriage Trouble Rumors
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively in 'Deadpool 2'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle on Getting Into the TV Industry
Louis' Birth Certificate Shows Will & Kate's Jobs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan and Harry Have Some New Neighbors
Kanye West Shares Pic of Saint Kissing Chicago
Kim and Tristan Have Unfollowed Each Other
Aidy Bryant Had a Surprise Wedding This Weekend
Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Were Spotted Kissing
David and Victoria Beckham Let Harper Do Makeup
Who Is Michelle Wolf?
Khloé Kardashian Has Sole Custody of Her Baby