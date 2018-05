Blake Lively’s gown took over 600 hours to make, so you better believe it was one of the most regal looks at the Met Gala. For her ninth time at the annual event, Blake wore an intricate woven dress, which featured a beaded bodice. Her heavy train trailed behind her as she walked the red carpet. To give the outfit an even more royal flair, Blake accessorized with a spiked crown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. The look was so memorable, we're betting even the royal family has their sights on Blake.



