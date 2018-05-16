Today's Top Stories
The #RoyalPickUpLines Hashtag Is The Funniest Thing on Twitter Right Now

"I'm a William on the streets, but a Harry in the sheets."

Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

In the days leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, royal fever (and drama) has reached insane levels. But unless you happen to be a former cast member of Suits, snagging a date with a royal is pretty much impossible. That hasn't stopped people from testing out their one-liners, though.

Twitter users have been using the hashtag #RoyalPickUpLines to show how they would approach their own royal partner, and the results have been hilarious. Here's betting Meghan and Harry didn't quite go this route.

From the food references...

...to the puns...

...to the references to the queen...

...and the references to Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan...

...to the people who just want to live in a palace...

...the tweets are both hilarious and instantly relatable.

There are sure to be more pick up lines to choose from after the nuptials on Saturday, May 19. How about this for size: "There's room for two under my royal church hat"? We'll be here all week, folks.

