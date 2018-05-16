The #RoyalPickUpLines Hashtag Is The Funniest Thing on Twitter Right Now

In the days leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, royal fever (and drama) has reached insane levels. But unless you happen to be a former cast member of Suits, snagging a date with a royal is pretty much impossible. That hasn't stopped people from testing out their one-liners, though.

Twitter users have been using the hashtag #RoyalPickUpLines to show how they would approach their own royal partner, and the results have been hilarious. Here's betting Meghan and Harry didn't quite go this route.



From the food references...

Hey baby, wanna go with me to Burger King or Dairy Queen? #RoyalPickUpLines — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) May 16, 2018

Let’s get some dinner at the Dairy Queen toknight. #RoyalPickUpLines — Ash (@MusicalParadox1) May 16, 2018

If you want to get really freaky, I'll treat you to Burger King, Dairy Queen, and Royal Crown Cola. #RoyalPickUpLines @WeeklyHumorist — Ubiquitous Bdog (@ubiquitousbdog) May 16, 2018

...to the puns...

What are you doing on a Knight like this? #RoyalPickUpLines — Johnsense ⚾👍😃😈☯😇 (@Johnsense38) May 16, 2018

One look at you and I was throne off#RoyalPickUpLines — Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) May 16, 2018

I’ll give YOU a knight to remember! #RoyalPickUpLines — SuZee - Queen of Zarrar’s Heart (@savvysuzee) May 16, 2018

...to the references to the queen...

#RoyalPickUpLines

Do you have a phone?

I need to call the Queen mother when I find the Prince of my dreams... — Brenda Jean 🦊🥜🇺🇸 (@FoxyNut129) May 16, 2018

If the corgis like you, you can stay the night.

#RoyalPickUpLines — Lisa Person (@LisaPersona) May 16, 2018

#RoyalPickUpLines



You must be my queen, because I f**KING love you — Jeremy (@dethbycofee) May 16, 2018

...and the references to Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan...

Hey if you be my William, I'll be your Kate. #RoyalPickUpLines — Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) May 16, 2018

#RoyalPickUpLines There's no "i" in Meghan Markle, but I see "m" "e" in there. A couple times. — Elliott Miller (@ECLMiller) May 16, 2018

I'm a William on the streets--

But a Harry in the sheets.

#RoyalPickUpLines — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) May 16, 2018

...to the people who just want to live in a palace...

My palace or your palace? #RoyalPickUpLines — MET (2.1) (@Mymeaneviltwin) May 16, 2018

What's a commoner like you doing in a castle like this?



#RoyalPickUpLines — Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) May 16, 2018

Do you want to go back to my palace?#RoyalPickUpLines — Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) May 16, 2018

#RoyalPickUpLines How would you like to wake up in a Palace? — susan bevan (@darlabevan) May 16, 2018

...the tweets are both hilarious and instantly relatable.

There are sure to be more pick up lines to choose from after the nuptials on Saturday, May 19. How about this for size: "There's room for two under my royal church hat"? We'll be here all week, folks.