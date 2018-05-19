Here Are the Best Twitter Reactions to the Royal Wedding

One of the greatest things about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding (besides being a historic moment full of A-list attendees, and Meghan's incredible dress) is that it took place in the age of social media.

So it wasn't just the TV correspondents and onlookers in Windsor who could weigh in on the royal nuptials — we got to hear from the entire internet instead. Here are some of our favorites so far.

On Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress:

Looks familiar. A post shared by Claudia Oshry Soffer (@girlwithnojob) on May 19, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

...and her dramatic exit:

On Pippa's (ahem) beverage-inspired dress:

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

On Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, having some very conflicted feelings about today:

The face you make when it hits you that you are at your ex's wedding 😂 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/ewrVgClm5m — FunkLip (@funkomi) May 19, 2018

On the existential disappointment over Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's toned-down fascinators and wedding lewks:

Let’s be honest with ourselves, we are all only watching the #royalwedding to see what Beatrice & Eugenie are wearing. pic.twitter.com/aRVbrINRle — A🐝 (@husseybyname) May 19, 2018

On wedding guest David Beckham, thirst trap:

David Beckham about to impregnate every woman at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Q9ywK6fTUZ — Benzuko (@Lord_Benzuko) May 19, 2018

On Doria Ragland's touching show of emotion:

On the lengths we'll go to watch people we don't know tie the knot:

people in NYC act like going to their friends’ weddings is such a hassle, but here we all are watching strangers get married without even getting access to the open bar, the dessert buffet, or the dance floor — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) May 19, 2018

On the #inspo behind Amal Clooney's very yellow hat:

The Queen in lime green Getty Images

On the Queen's lime green ensemble:

On the dubious royal wedding merch:

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

