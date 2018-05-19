Here Are the Best Twitter Reactions to the Royal Wedding

Today's Top Stories
Getty Images

One of the greatest things about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding (besides being a historic moment full of A-list attendees, and Meghan's incredible dress) is that it took place in the age of social media.

So it wasn't just the TV correspondents and onlookers in Windsor who could weigh in on the royal nuptials — we got to hear from the entire internet instead. Here are some of our favorites so far.

On Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress:

Looks familiar.

A post shared by Claudia Oshry Soffer (@girlwithnojob) on

...and her dramatic exit:

On Pippa's (ahem) beverage-inspired dress:

On Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, having some very conflicted feelings about today:

On the existential disappointment over Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's toned-down fascinators and wedding lewks:

On wedding guest David Beckham, thirst trap:

On Doria Ragland's touching show of emotion:

On the lengths we'll go to watch people we don't know tie the knot:

On the #inspo behind Amal Clooney's very yellow hat:

royal wedding 2018 Queen Elizabeth
The Queen in lime green
Getty Images

On the Queen's lime green ensemble:

On the dubious royal wedding merch:

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

