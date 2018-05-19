Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meet, Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece. Doesn't she bear a striking resemblance to her aunt? The entire Spencer family snagged coveted invites to the royal wedding, and undoubtedly, came to show their support.

The 27-year-old model wore a gorgeous deep green dress with a matching fascinator. Though she's not in line for the throne, like her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Kitty has made quite a name for herself. Here's everything you should know about her.

Getty Images

1. She's the daughter of Princess Diana's brother

Kitty Eleanor Spencer was born on December 28, 1990 to Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken. Charles is the younger brother of Princess Diana, who (as we all know) was married to Prince Charles of Wales until their divorce in 1996. While she's not technically not a born-and-raised royal, her cousins include Prince William and Prince Harry, who are royalty.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

2. She's a model

Kitty took after her mom, Victoria Aitken, who was also a British fashion model. This year, the Kitty not only starred in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/ Summer 2018 ad campaign, but she also walked in their Milan Fashion Week show, too.

She's represented by Storm Management, which might sound familiar because the company also works with Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Cindy Crawford. And when she's not on the runway, she's always sitting front row at designer shows during Fashion Week. Some of her favorite brands include, Dior, Schiaparelli, and, of course, Dolce & Gabbana.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3. She's the oldest of six kids

Lady Kitty Spencer walking in the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. Getty Images

Kitty is the first born of Charles Spencer's kids, but she is the second niece of Princess Diana—the first was Emily McCorquodale, her older sister's daughter. She has twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, a younger brother, Louis Spencer, and three half siblings, Lady Lara Spencer, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, and Edmund Charles Spencer. Fun fact: Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer shares almost the exact same name with three-year-old Princess Charlotte.

4. She studied at the University of Cape Town

Before becoming a model, Kitty studied psychology, politics, and English literature at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. She later received her masters in luxury brand management from the European business school at Regent's University London.

5. She's very philanthropic

In 2016, Kitty was named an ambassador for Centrepoint, a charity which supports homeless people in the United Kingdom. Her first cousin, Prince William is also involved with the same charity, and his mother Princess Di was, too. She's also reportedly a trustee for the military family focused organization called, Give Us Time.

6. Her Instagram is filled with travel pictures

Being a model comes with perks—especially travel ones! Kitty has almost 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares her photos abroad. She told Vanity Fair that one of the reasons she loves the Instagram so much is because she can “see what everyone’s up to in Cape Town [back home] and I can see that they’re all sitting in the sun while I’m in the rain."

Beautiful day ☀️ @melissaodabashdesign A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Dec 20, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

☀️⛵️❤️ A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

