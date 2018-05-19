Today's Top Stories
1
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress
2
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
3
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
4
Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Hair Is Magical
5
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?

6 Things to Know About Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's Niece

She looks exactly like her aunt.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meet, Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece. Doesn't she bear a striking resemblance to her aunt? The entire Spencer family snagged coveted invites to the royal wedding, and undoubtedly, came to show their support.

The 27-year-old model wore a gorgeous deep green dress with a matching fascinator. Though she's not in line for the throne, like her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Kitty has made quite a name for herself. Here's everything you should know about her.

Getty Images

1. She's the daughter of Princess Diana's brother

Kitty Eleanor Spencer was born on December 28, 1990 to Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken. Charles is the younger brother of Princess Diana, who (as we all know) was married to Prince Charles of Wales until their divorce in 1996. While she's not technically not a born-and-raised royal, her cousins include Prince William and Prince Harry, who are royalty.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

2. She's a model

Kitty took after her mom, Victoria Aitken, who was also a British fashion model. This year, the Kitty not only starred in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/ Summer 2018 ad campaign, but she also walked in their Milan Fashion Week show, too.

She's represented by Storm Management, which might sound familiar because the company also works with Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Cindy Crawford. And when she's not on the runway, she's always sitting front row at designer shows during Fashion Week. Some of her favorite brands include, Dior, Schiaparelli, and, of course, Dolce & Gabbana.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3. She's the oldest of six kids

Lady Kitty Spencer walking in the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan.
Getty Images

Kitty is the first born of Charles Spencer's kids, but she is the second niece of Princess Diana—the first was Emily McCorquodale, her older sister's daughter. She has twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, a younger brother, Louis Spencer, and three half siblings, Lady Lara Spencer, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, and Edmund Charles Spencer. Fun fact: Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer shares almost the exact same name with three-year-old Princess Charlotte.

4. She studied at the University of Cape Town

Before becoming a model, Kitty studied psychology, politics, and English literature at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. She later received her masters in luxury brand management from the European business school at Regent's University London.

5. She's very philanthropic

In 2016, Kitty was named an ambassador for Centrepoint, a charity which supports homeless people in the United Kingdom. Her first cousin, Prince William is also involved with the same charity, and his mother Princess Di was, too. She's also reportedly a trustee for the military family focused organization called, Give Us Time.

6. Her Instagram is filled with travel pictures

Being a model comes with perks—especially travel ones! Kitty has almost 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares her photos abroad. She told Vanity Fair that one of the reasons she loves the Instagram so much is because she can “see what everyone’s up to in Cape Town [back home] and I can see that they’re all sitting in the sun while I’m in the rain."

Beautiful day ☀️ @melissaodabashdesign

A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

☀️⛵️❤️

A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

Related Story
Celebrities Who Are Friends With Royals

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Who Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle?
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Tiara We Got All the Details on Meghan Wedding Tiara
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
royal wedding 2018 david beckham victoria beckham Victoria and David Beckham's Royal Wedding Looks
What Will Meghan Markle's Wedding Ring Look Like?
Royal Wedding Amal Clooney George Clooney Amal Clooney Is Sunshine at the Royal Wedding
OPRAH IS IN THE ROYAL WEDDING BUILDING
All the Details on Harry and Meghan's Rings
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
Meghan Markle's Dog Rode with the Queen to Windsor