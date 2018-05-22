Chrissy Teigen Luna
Emilia Clarke, Star of 'Star Wars,' Skipped Her Own Screening to Watch the Royal Wedding

Priorities.

Getty Images

Emilia Clarke was in England over the weekend, but sadly, she didn't snag an invite to royal wedding, unlike some celebrities. The Game of Thrones actress actually had a conflict that day—a screening of her new movie Star Wars: A Solo Story. But, like billions of others across the globe, Clarke just couldn't resist the pull of those lovebirds and ended up ditching her own screening to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot instead.

"I had a screening of the Star Wars movie that I'm in for my friends and family on the day and I didn't get my dates right, so I didn't realize [they were on the same day]," Clarke told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "So I sort of thought no one would turn up, but then they did, so then they watched the movie and I watched the wedding."

Priorities, am I right?

Fallon admitted to have only watched the highlights, so Clarke told him exactly how perfect the day went down. "I think she kind of smashed it," Clarke said of Meghan's wedding gown, which Fallon jokingly clarified is the British way of saying "killed it."

Watch the whole clip for yourself, below.

