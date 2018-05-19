OPRAH IS IN THE ROYAL WEDDING BUILDING

Oprah has ARRIVED, which means we can officially say royal wedding festivities have BEGUN! Ms. Winfrey just walked into St Georges Chapel ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ceremony, wearing a blush pink Stella McCartney dress and a hat of HATS:
She paired the dress with matching pink heels (so high, though!) and a pink bag. But the hat! It's magnificent! It's Oprah!
"YOU'RE GETTING A ROYAL WEDDING AND YOU'RE GETTING A ROYAL WEDDING"
The dress is reportedly a last-minute change... according to one reporter she had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday and needed to switch up her look:
The pink swap is perfect and Oprah looks wonderful.
She walked in just after Idris Elba (casual!) and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.
A blessed wedding day indeed!
Other guests who'll be in attendance? Serena Williams, who already snapped a pic of herself getting ready, and Priyanka Chopra, who's one of Meghan's best friends.