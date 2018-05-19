OPRAH IS IN THE ROYAL WEDDING BUILDING

Oprah has ARRIVED, which means we can officially say royal wedding festivities have BEGUN! Ms. Winfrey just walked into St Georges Chapel ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ceremony, wearing a blush pink Stella McCartney dress and a hat of HATS:

Getty Images

She paired the dress with matching pink heels (so high, though!) and a pink bag. But the hat! It's magnificent! It's Oprah!

Getty Images

"YOU'RE GETTING A ROYAL WEDDING AND YOU'RE GETTING A ROYAL WEDDING"

The dress is reportedly a last-minute change... according to one reporter she had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday and needed to switch up her look:

Oprah arriving with Idrid Elba because of course. Gayle King reports Oprah had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday because her original dress for the ceremony turned out to be too white. She’s wearing a blush Stella McCartney frock #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/NlSLkQXVVV — Kate Stanhope (@katestanhope) May 19, 2018

The pink swap is perfect and Oprah looks wonderful.

She walked in just after Idris Elba (casual!) and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.

Getty Images

A blessed wedding day indeed!

Other guests who'll be in attendance? Serena Williams, who already snapped a pic of herself getting ready, and Priyanka Chopra, who's one of Meghan's best friends.