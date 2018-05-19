Today's Top Stories
1
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress
2
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
3
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
4
Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Hair Is Magical
5
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?

OPRAH IS IN THE ROYAL WEDDING BUILDING

Oprah Winfrey has arrived at St. Georges Chapel for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

Getty Images

Oprah has ARRIVED, which means we can officially say royal wedding festivities have BEGUN! Ms. Winfrey just walked into St Georges Chapel ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ceremony, wearing a blush pink Stella McCartney dress and a hat of HATS:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She paired the dress with matching pink heels (so high, though!) and a pink bag. But the hat! It's magnificent! It's Oprah!

Getty Images

"YOU'RE GETTING A ROYAL WEDDING AND YOU'RE GETTING A ROYAL WEDDING"

The dress is reportedly a last-minute change... according to one reporter she had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday and needed to switch up her look:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pink swap is perfect and Oprah looks wonderful.

She walked in just after Idris Elba (casual!) and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.

Getty Images

A blessed wedding day indeed!

Other guests who'll be in attendance? Serena Williams, who already snapped a pic of herself getting ready, and Priyanka Chopra, who's one of Meghan's best friends.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Who Designed Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress?
Watch Meghan Markle Walk Down the Aisle Solo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Who Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle?
See What Meghan's Mom Wore to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Tiara We Got All the Details on Meghan Wedding Tiara
Adorable Photos of Harry and William at Wedding
What Does Meghan Markle's Tiara Look Like?
Fergie Not Invited to Second Royal Reception
Meghan Markle Is En Route to Her Wedding
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress