You Have to See All the Badass Women Who Have Cameos in Maroon 5's New Music Video

Maroon 5 just dropped the music video for "Girls Like You," and not only does it feature a rap verse by Cardi B, but it is filled with cameos from 25 other incredibly powerful and influential women. Yes, a whole slew of famous women of different ages, races, and backgrounds, including Aly Raisman, Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, and Ellen, made an appearance in the video.

Unlike most music videos with over-the-top outfits and fancy cars, "Girls Like You" is minimalistic (to better highlight the incredible women, me thinks). At the beginning, lead singer Adam Levine is standing in the center of a circular stage, wearing a basic black T-shirt and jeans. About 40 seconds in, the camera begins to circle around Levine, revealing the first cameo: Camila Cabello.

From there, the lights shine down on the rest of the women who are dancing around, looking like they're just enjoying life behind Levine. The actress, athlete, or activist spotlighted switches out every time the camera circles back to the front of the singer until he ends up with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and one of their daughters. The lyrics ("I need a girl like you, yeah, yeah") paired with the powerful women featured seems to send a message that these are the kinds of women men need by their side if they want to make a difference in the world.

Watch the full music video, below, and keep scrolling to see every single woman who made a cameo. The icons just keep coming.

1. Camila Cabello

2. Phoebe Robinson

3. Aly Raisman

4. Sarah Silverman

5. Gal Gadot

6. Lilly Singh

7. Amani Al-Khatahtbeh

8. Trace Lysette

9. Tiffany Haddish

10. Angy Rivera

11. Franchesca Ramsey

12. Millie Bobby Brown

13. Ellen DeGeneres

14. Cardi B

15. Jennifer Lopez

16. Chloe Kim

17. Alex Morgan

18. Mary J. Blige

19. Beanie Feldstein

20. Jackie Fielder

21. Danica Patrick

22. Ilhan Omar

23. Elizabeth Banks

24. Ashley Graham

25. Rita Ora

26. Behati Prinsloo