You Have to See All the Badass Women Who Have Cameos in Maroon 5's New Music Video

Maroon 5 just dropped the music video for "Girls Like You," and not only does it feature a rap verse by Cardi B, but it is filled with cameos from 25 other incredibly powerful and influential women. Yes, a whole slew of famous women of different ages, races, and backgrounds, including Aly Raisman, Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, and Ellen, made an appearance in the video.
Unlike most music videos with over-the-top outfits and fancy cars, "Girls Like You" is minimalistic (to better highlight the incredible women, me thinks). At the beginning, lead singer Adam Levine is standing in the center of a circular stage, wearing a basic black T-shirt and jeans. About 40 seconds in, the camera begins to circle around Levine, revealing the first cameo: Camila Cabello.
From there, the lights shine down on the rest of the women who are dancing around, looking like they're just enjoying life behind Levine. The actress, athlete, or activist spotlighted switches out every time the camera circles back to the front of the singer until he ends up with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and one of their daughters. The lyrics ("I need a girl like you, yeah, yeah") paired with the powerful women featured seems to send a message that these are the kinds of women men need by their side if they want to make a difference in the world.
Watch the full music video, below, and keep scrolling to see every single woman who made a cameo. The icons just keep coming.
1. Camila Cabello
2. Phoebe Robinson
3. Aly Raisman
4. Sarah Silverman
5. Gal Gadot
6. Lilly Singh
7. Amani Al-Khatahtbeh
8. Trace Lysette
9. Tiffany Haddish
10. Angy Rivera
11. Franchesca Ramsey
12. Millie Bobby Brown
13. Ellen DeGeneres
14. Cardi B
15. Jennifer Lopez
16. Chloe Kim
17. Alex Morgan
18. Mary J. Blige
19. Beanie Feldstein
20. Jackie Fielder
21. Danica Patrick
22. Ilhan Omar
23. Elizabeth Banks
24. Ashley Graham
25. Rita Ora
26. Behati Prinsloo