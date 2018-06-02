Today's Top Stories
1
Easy Summer Outfits Using 3 Items or Less
2
How to Make Straight Hair Hold a Curl
3
Keri Russell on 'The Americans' Final Episode
4
Fanny Packs for Your Feet Are Here
5
Do CBD Bath Bombs Really Work?

Princess Charlotte Isn't Allowed to Sit With Her Parents During Royal Visit Dinners

Getty Images

Being in the royal family means adhering to a lot of protocols and rules—even for the youngest members of the family.

According to Harpers Bazaar Australia, Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren't allowed to sit at the dinner table with their parents during royal visits until they have learned the "art of polite conversation." This rule will presumably also apply to Prince Louis when he's old enough to, you know, sit at a table.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Anyone who has ever been banished to the kiddie table knows their strife. Little royals have to sit away from their parents until they're mature enough to behave themselves like the grownups, which is a lot of pressure to put on kids.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This isn't the only royal requirement already on George and Charlotte's plates. Earlier this year, People reported that the royal kids are required to learn more than one language and that Princess Charlotte is already learning Spanish. Reminder: She's three. The reason for the second language makes sense though—Charlotte's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion, is a native Spanish speaker.

Prince George is subject to royal rules of his own. The young prince is only allowed to wear shorts in public until he's eight years old, as part of a longstanding royal tradition. He was allowed a rare exception at his uncle's wedding last month, where he wore pants as part of his pageboy outfit.

Getty Images

Oh, the life of the royals.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
How Meghan Markle Got Prince Harry Into Shape
The Queen Has an Unseen Pic of Harry and Meghan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Is "Stoked" for Royal Life
Plot Twist: The Queen Has Two Birthdays
Meghan Markle's Love Poem Made Wedding Guests Cry
The Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Coat of Arms
Meghan Markle 2018 windsorcc Meghan Will Spend Six Months in Royal Bootcamp
Why Doesn't Prince Harry Use His Real Name?
Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle Royals Didn't Know 'What Would Happen' at Wedding
Duchess Style: How Meghan & Kate's Looks Compare