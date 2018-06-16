Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Inspired More Than $1,000,000 in ACLU Donations for Donald Trump's Birthday

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are everyday heroes. The famous couple announced on June 14 that they were donating $288,000 ($72,000 for every member of their family) to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in honor of Donald Trump's 72nd birthday. They encouraged their fans to give too—even it was $72 or $7.20.

Teigen wrote on Twitter:

John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent. The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families. In addition to fighting for immigrants’ rights they’re advocating for reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and holding the Trump administration accountable whenever possible.

The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU.

If you would like to donate $7.20, $72, or whatever you like to the ACLU in honor of this blessed day, please go to www.aclu.org/72

With love, Chrissy, John Luna, and Miles

Today, Teigen shared just how much her fans had donated to the ACLU for the occasion: More than $1,000,000.

You didn't think your $7.20 would be much. Some of you gave $72 you barely had. In just two days, you guys donated over $1,000,000 to the @ACLU. Over 20,000 of you donated. You. Did. That. I am so grateful, so happy, so humbled and hopeful to live amongst you wonderful beings. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 16, 2018

This is just amazing.