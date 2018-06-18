Meghan Markle’s Father Shares the Moment Prince Harry Asked to Marry His Daughter

Speaking in a rare interview, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has opened up about his decision to bow out of the royal wedding, as well as his opinions on Prince Harry and his daughter’s relationship.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about his daughter’s journey to becoming Duchess of Sussex, Thomas even shared the secrets of the moment when Meghan revealed she was casually dating an actual Prince of England.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 about the moment he gave Prince Harry permission to marry his daughter #GMB pic.twitter.com/3AKKDRVXbI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

"The first phone calls were ‘Dad, I have a new boyfriend’,” he shared. “She said 'he's British’ and I said 'that's really nice', and eventually the third time around was like 'he's a Prince.’"

He continued: "At that point, she said 'it's Harry' and I said 'oh, Harry okay!’"

Not sure that such a cool, calm, and collected response would have been my own Dad’s instant reaction, but sure.

Thomas Markle also told host Piers Morgan that his daughter went on to tell him to refer to Prince Harry strictly as 'H' to keep their dating top secret before the relationship was made official. Did Disney Princesses have these problems?

Markle also shared the story of the moment that Harry asked him for permission to marry his daughter.

He told host Piers Morgan: "Harry asked for her hand on the phone and I said: 'You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission'."

'My daughter has been a Princess since the day she was born.'



Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, speaks about the moment he spoke to Prince Harry for the first time in a WORLD EXCLUSIVE interview. pic.twitter.com/yywNJYc1sn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

But one reason why Meghan's dad perhaps wasn't all that surprised by the news that his daughter was marrying a prince? He's always known his daughter was a princess. "[Harry's] a very nice man, a gentleman. He's great, he's interesting, he's a prince. But my daughter's been a princess since the day she was born, I don't have a problem with that."