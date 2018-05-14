So, Who Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle Now?

A little less than two weeks ago, Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, would walk his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding on May 19. After reports recently surfaced that Meghan's father staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for the wedding, he told TMZ that he will no longer be attending the wedding at all "because he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter." (FYI, before all of this information became public, he suffered a heart attack and checked himself out of the hospital early just so he could attend. So sad.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The original news that Meghan's dad would walk her down the aisle came as a surprise to many, considering Meghan is significantly closer to her mother: Doria Ragland. According to MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert, Caroline Castigliano, Meghan may have originally chosen her father to walk her down the aisle to follow tradition and respect Harry's grandmother, the Queen.

"I think Harry would want to do what his grandmother sees as appropriate as a sign of respect to her," says Castigliano. "They just wouldn't have her mother walk her down the aisle because it wouldn't be what made the Queen feel comfortable, especially at her age."

"There's going to be all sorts of opportunities for Harry to break with tradition and get things to move in a slightly different direction, but at this point I'm sure his respect for the Queen is the most important thing."

Since Meghan's father has decided not to attend the wedding after all, who will walk her down the aisle now?

According to Castigliano, by tradition it would then defer to the second male in her family: her half-brother, Thomas Jr. "Normally it would go to the next male in line in her family, but I understand her brother is not coming. It's a very difficult situation." Indeed, Meghan's half-brother attacked his sister for not giving him an invite to the royal wedding. He called Meghan "phony" and accused her of tearing her family apart.

There are just five days until the wedding, but there's a chance that Meghan's father may change his mind. Otherwise, it looks like Meghan's mother may do the honor. Ragland was originally going to be in the car with Meghan as she traveled to the ceremony at Windsor Castle. Now, she may be doing both. After all, Meghan has reportedly always wanted her mother to walk her down the aisle.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Thomas and Doria were expected to arrive in the U.K. this week and spend time with Prince Harry's family—including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Ragland is reportedly already in London and ready to spend time with her future son-in-law, which may make it easier for Meghan to make a decision about who will walk with her on her special day.