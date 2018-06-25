Today's Top Stories
Here's Jennifer Lopez Teaching Alex Rodriguez's Kid the Moves to Her Own Song

She's not like a regular stepmom. She's a cool stepmom.

Shutterstock

In case you needed any more proof that Jennifer Lopez should be your mom, here she is teaching her boyfriend’s teenage daughter the choreography routine to J.Lo's song, “Dinero."

She’s not like a regular stepmom, she’s a cool stepmom. Can she get you guys anything? Some snacks? A condom?

With actual, real-life J.Lo as your almost-stepmom during your teen years, it makes sense that you’d probably ask for a few things. The contents of her makeup bag for that iconic glow, probably. The secret potion to eternal youth which she is evidently holding at age 48. And dance lessons, because obviously.

And A-Rod’s eldest daughter, 13-year-old Natasha clearly ain’t no fool, as she and Jennifer teamed up to teach and learn the routine to Jen’s track, “Dinero”.

#dinero #tashi @jlo

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

The pair showed off their hard work as they performed the entire thing in perfect synchronization on a private boat during the vacation.

My girls ❤️

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Redefining the idea of family goals, Jennifer and Alex often bring all of their children together for bonding time. J.Lo is parent to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, while the basketball star fathers Natasha, 13, and 10-year-old daughter, Ella.

When I grow up, I want to be Jennifer Lopez’s child.

Getty Images
