Pete Davidson Calls Ariana Grande His "Favorite Person That Ever Existed" In a Sweet Birthday Tribute

Love’s young dream Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson headed out on date night to celebrate her birthday on Monday evening—and you know that Grande is serious when the cat ears come out to play.

Putting the cherry on top of their super-sweet past month, the singer and SNL star celebrated her 25th year by stepping out in New York City, leaving their new apartment (worth a rumored $16 million, btw) to head to dinner together.

Looking like some kind of adorable, pocket-sized, sleek-coated Pokémon, Grande rocked a black fur jacket, her signature knee high boots, a Louis Vuitton leather skirt, and matching cat ears for their romantic evening out.

Davidson went considerably more casual in a long sleeved tee, dark pants and a silver metallic fanny pack (of all the accessory choices to make). You can see photos of the loved-up couple here.

In an Instagram tribute that will either make you cry tears of joy or contemplate why you’re forever alone in this world, Pete shared a couple of cute backstage snaps of the newly engaged couple.

Wishing his future wife a special day with a couple of mushy captions, the comedian called Ariana a “real fucking treasure," writing: “happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm.”

Please, bless these pure angel children amid the dark abyss that is the world in 2018.