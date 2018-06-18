Today's Top Stories
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Maybe Just Moved In Together

She used Spongebob to share the news.

Getty Images

At some point in the dumpster fire that is 2018, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson became the sole human beings keeping love alive—and their whirlwind romance only continues. Now, the couple seem to have moved in together.

With the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer and SNL comedian confirming their engagement after a few weeks of publicly dating, Ariana and Pete have also seemingly decided that sharing a home is the next step in their relationship. Probably. Maybe?

Y’see, it’s not entirely confirmed, but Ari basically told her fans as much with an image of Spongebob Squarepants, of all things.

Instagram

The tell-tale pic of Spongebob came with the caption: “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” which is pretty self explanatory.

It's likely that this mystery empty apartment could be based in New York City. The night before the big reveal of their (maybe) moving in together, Ariana was spotted in the audience at New York City’s Comedy Cellar to cheer on Pete as he performed a surprise set.

The pair were pictured later on in the evening with friends, which included John Mayer, because celebrities are forever confusing with their inexplicable links and friendships.

The Almost Newlyweds ❤❤❤so happy❤❤❤ #MIFAMILIA ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Pete good move, she's smart, funny and adorable. Congrats👊🏽 #mylifeisdopeandidodopeshit @petedavidson @arianagrande @nbcsnl @johnmayer @paulvirzi @wilsylvince #deadandcompany #WEREALWEGOT @smallworldcomedy #TTC4LIFE #FamilyFirst #GodsGotIt #rocktheworld @jordanrock843 where are You? @rickyvelez around here somewhere 🖤👊🏽 #poplife #brooklyn #standupcomedy #comedy #music @theracewarspodcast 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 GET YOUR TICKETS FOR #SURROUNDED3 TUESDAY JUNE 19TH 8PM COMEDYCELLAR.COM @bonniemcfarlane @funnylynne @yamaneika @marinayfranklin @rosebudbaker @calisehawkins @NYCCOMEDYCELLAR COMEDYCELLAR.COM SMALLWORLDCOMEDY.COM

A post shared by Sherrod Small (@sherrodsmall) on

Comedian Sherrod Small further confirmed the engagement with his caption: "The Almost Newlyweds. Pete good move. She’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats.”

