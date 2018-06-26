David Beckham Showed His Support for the Queen at the Young Leaders Awards

David Beckham, close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made an appearance at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards tonight. Though it's Meghan's first time at the event, Beckham attended in 2015 and 2016 to present an award to the young leaders. He didn't present tonight, but he still showed his support.

The former soccer superstar looks dapper as ever wearing his signature blue suit.

David Beckham arrives at Buckingham Palace for the #QueensYoungLeaders Awards @QueensLeaders pic.twitter.com/1XaYZHtY3H — Emily Nash (@emynash) June 26, 2018

Shutterstock

He wore a similar suit in 2016, where he was spotted chatting with Jimmy Choo—mimosa in hand. Does anybody look better than David Beckham holding a mimosa? (Rhetorical question.)

Getty Images

Obviously, he met the Queen.

Getty Images

And did the same in 2015. Have you seen the Queen happier than she is shaking David Beckham's hand? (Rhetorical question.)

Getty Images

Since 2014, the Young Leaders Awards has celebrated the exceptional service and dedication of people ages 18–29 across the Commonwealth. Beckham has four kids of his own (Brooklyn, 19; Romeo, 15; Cruz, 13; and Harper, 6) so it comes as no surprise that he would help honor the youth inspiring change throughout the world.

This evening The Queen will host the final #QueensYoungLeaders Awards at Buckingham Palace. @QueensLeaders celebrates exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities. pic.twitter.com/zM4EVqBSKc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 26, 2018

It's finally arrived! Today's the day the 2018 #QueensYoungLeaders will receive their Awards from Her Majesty The Queen for the incredible work they're doing to improve the lives of others pic.twitter.com/NIbrG983h8 — DiamondJubileeTrust (@qejubileetrust) June 26, 2018

On a personal note, earlier this month rumors surfaced that David and his wife Victoria were planning to divorce after 19 years of marriage. The couple completely denied the rumors claiming, "There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news."

Thank god for that. You can watch a full livestream of the awards here.