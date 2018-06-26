Today's Top Stories
See Photos of Meghan and Harry at the Queen's Young Leaders Reception

Meghan looks gorgeous in Prada.

Meghan Markle is attending her first-ever Young Leaders Awards—an annual event at Buckingham Palace since 2014 that reflects the Queen's (and now Meghan's) commitment to the lifelong service of the Commonwealth.

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a peach two-piece Prada outfit alongside Prince Harry who wore his signature blue suit. For her last event at the Royal Ascot races, Meghan wore a belted Givenchy white shirt dress—a much different look than she wore tonight.

Getty Images
Getty Images
The Commonwealth is a global network of 53 countries and 2.4 billion people, most of whom are under 30 years old. Meghan became a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador a month before she married Prince Harry in May and tonight she's helping to honor the young men and women making an impact in their communities. It's a pretty big deal that she received this title before she officially became a royal, which shows the Queen's trust and pride in her.

This event marks the third time in a month that Meghan and the Queen have attended events together. Meghan traveled solo with the Queen to Cheshire on June 14 where they opened the new Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Storyhouse Theater about a half hour away. A few days later, they both went to the Royal Ascot 2018 (this time, Prince Harry was there) and had a fun day watching the horse races.

The Young Leaders Awards will be the first of many events where Meghan will work with young people across the Commonwealth to better serve their communities and honor those who do. You can learn more about the Queen's Young Leaders program below and watch a livestream of the event here.

