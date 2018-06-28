Priyanka Chopra Finally Made It Instagram Official With Nick Jonas

When your own love life is making you wonder whether Cupid has taken a permanent vacation and you’re destined to live alone in a distant, forgotten tower forever, please turn your attention to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

The singer and Bollywood actress are here to remind us all that romance really does still exist, and just in case there was still any question as to whether they pair are serious yet, Chopra has gone and made things Instagram official from her side.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Returning the favor to Nick who shared his own cute Insta post recently, Priyanka took to Instagram stories to share a photo of bae on the beach in Goa, India, staring out longingly into the distance.



Instagram

They're yet to seal it with a selfie but it’s the caption that really matters. Nick and another guy, who seems to be Chopra’s brother Siddharth, have earned the title of Priyanka's "favorite men" and the highest accolade - a heart eye emoji.



Instagram

The couple were first linked together at the end of May after Jonas was spotted by fans getting fast and loose with the Instagram likes on her pictures for months on end. Things seemed to go up a gear at the beginning of June when the actress accompanied him to his cousin’s wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Their current trip to Goa has also seen Nick introduced to Chopra’s mother, Madhu, who apparently told India's DNA that it was still "too early to form an opinion" on her daughter’s new love interest. Better luck next time, Nick.