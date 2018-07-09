Justin Bieber Predicted He'd Marry Hailey Baldwin Back in 2016

It’s way more than just making out in the Bahamas, cute Instagram posts, and a ring you could skate on. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement was written in the stars—or at least a two-year-old magazine article in which the singer predicted that he might marry the model one day.

An old interview with Bieber has surfaced since news broke of the couple’s reported engagement, and it turns out that 21-year-old Justin, now 24, was already thinking about tying the knot with Baldwin one day. The pair have been good friends since their teens, having met for the first time in 2009.

The quotes in GQ magazine from 2016 prove that, despite their seemingly whirlwind relationship, Justin may actually have been playing the long game with Hailey.

"I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end," Justin said at the time. "Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

He continued: "I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn't mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them.

"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.… I just don't want to hurt her.”

Well, you can't argue with fate, can you?