Rumored Couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Pose Cheekily for the Paparazzi

This just got interesting.

Splash News

Among the things I'd definitely never do with my ex-boyfriend: Cheezing for a bunch of paparazzi photos. But, hey, I'm not Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin—the are-they-aren't-they duo who got a little cheeky with some photographers after a coffee date earlier today.

Splash News

Over the past week, rumors have sparked about a possible reconcile of Bieber and Baldwin. To wit: The two were spotted getting a little close at a pool in Florida on Saturday, and were later seen at a club where they "partied until 3 a.m. and then headed back to Justin's hotel in the same car," a source told E! News.

The news comes after Baldwin told The Times UK last month that her and the 24-year-old are finally friends after their split in 2015. "We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that," she said.

Whether they're officially on remains—but we haven't forgotten that Bieber has a bit of a thing for rekindling things with his ex's (remember when he briefly got back together with Selena Gomez? We do).

