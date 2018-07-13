The Queen Did Not Look Amused to Be Left Waiting for Trump

While waiting for guests Donald and Melania Trump to arrive at Windsor Castle today, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted checking her watch, like a very normal, probably hot (it was 80 degrees in Windsor today) human queen.

The Trumps were scheduled to meet with the Queen for tea this afternoon at Windsor Castle, but Her Majesty waited (in public and on live TV, no less) for more than 10 minutes. It's unclear whether the Queen was just early for the meet up or the Trumps were actually late, but people on Twitter certainly had feelings about the whole situation.

Oh dear, she just looked at her watch. The Queen does NOT like tardiness. pic.twitter.com/b0GXBV9oWt — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) July 13, 2018

The Queen has now been waiting more than 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qVGi4PlxCr — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) July 13, 2018

Why does it actually hurt my heart to see the Queen of England standing and waiting for Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/2PEqVmopWh — Coral Bells 🌱 (@carolbales) July 13, 2018

Arriving late-ish might make it seem like Trump was very "meh" about his meeting with the Queen, but he's apparently been super excited about it. Mary Jo Jacobi, a former aide to President Ronald Reagan and a member of the George H.W. Bush administration, even called it a lifelong wish of his. No joke.

"He has already won, he is meeting with the queen and his lifelong wish has been meeting with the Her Majesty so from his personal perspective it is a win already," Jacobi told CNBC.

"And what we understand about the president now is that, it’s always been said all politics are local, with this president all politics are personal," Jacobi added.

The Trumps did eventually arrive for the meeting to shake hands with the 92-year-old monarch (who put on a big, polite smile, so perhaps she was amused after all).

But maybe the highlight of the whole thing? When one of Elizabeth's ladies-in-waiting gave Trump a classic "Trump Handshake":