Today's Top Stories
1
Go See Tessa Thompson's "Sorry to Bother You"
2
Required Listening: The Best Love Songs of 2018
3
I Found the World's Best White Sneakers
4
Why Face Oil Will Give You the Best Skin Ever
5
Meghan and Harry's 11-Person Entourage for Dublin

The Queen Did Not Look Amused to Be Left Waiting for Trump

She was spotted checking her watch.

Twitter

While waiting for guests Donald and Melania Trump to arrive at Windsor Castle today, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted checking her watch, like a very normal, probably hot (it was 80 degrees in Windsor today) human queen.

The Trumps were scheduled to meet with the Queen for tea this afternoon at Windsor Castle, but Her Majesty waited (in public and on live TV, no less) for more than 10 minutes. It's unclear whether the Queen was just early for the meet up or the Trumps were actually late, but people on Twitter certainly had feelings about the whole situation.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Arriving late-ish might make it seem like Trump was very "meh" about his meeting with the Queen, but he's apparently been super excited about it. Mary Jo Jacobi, a former aide to President Ronald Reagan and a member of the George H.W. Bush administration, even called it a lifelong wish of his. No joke.

"He has already won, he is meeting with the queen and his lifelong wish has been meeting with the Her Majesty so from his personal perspective it is a win already," Jacobi told CNBC.

"And what we understand about the president now is that, it’s always been said all politics are local, with this president all politics are personal," Jacobi added.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Trumps did eventually arrive for the meeting to shake hands with the 92-year-old monarch (who put on a big, polite smile, so perhaps she was amused after all).

Getty Images

But maybe the highlight of the whole thing? When one of Elizabeth's ladies-in-waiting gave Trump a classic "Trump Handshake":

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Serena, Meghan, and Kate at Wimbledon!
Prince Harry Met Caitriona Balfe in Ireland
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Did Meghan Markle Get Political in Ireland?
Harry and Meghan Are Freakin' Glowing in Ireland
Meghan Markle's Taupe Roland Mouret Dress
Princess Charlotte Steals the Spotlight Once Again
Harry and Meghan Look So Cute in Ireland Together
Meghan Markle Wore Green to Visit Ireland
Kate Middleton's Worn the Same Dress Style 5 Times
BRITAIN-DEFENCE-RAF-CENTENARY Meghan Markle Goes Full Audrey Hepburn in Dior LBD